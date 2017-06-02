Kampala — Official campaigning for the Kyadondo East by-election starts today. Out of the seven candidates cleared to compete in the race, six are expected to hold public rallies in different parts of the constituency on Friday.

On Thursday, the candidates and their agents met with Electoral Commission(EC) officials and harmonised their campaign programmes to avoid clashes during the process that will end on June 27. Francis Kagolo, the Wakiso District Assistant Registrar confirmed the meeting, in an interview.

Immediate former area MP Apollo Kantinti, kicks off campaigns to regain the seat with rallies and meetings in Gayaza Parish.

Mr Kantinti, an opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) candidate lost the seat after both the Court of Appeal and the lower High Court nullified his election on grounds that the EC did not comply with electoral laws.

Ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate William Sitenda Sebalu who successfully petitioned against Mr Kantinti's victory will not hold any rallies on the first day. Although the campaigns were yet to start, supporters of Mr Sebalu who was the first to be nominated, on Tuesday, conducted processions on Wednesday two days before the start of today's campaigns.

When asked about the same, Wakiso returning officer Francis Nkurunziza said he had neither heard nor seen the said processions but cautioned the candidates against flouting any of the EC rules.

Singer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu popularly known by his stage name as Bobi Wine kicks off his first attempt to enter the House with campaigns in Katadde Parish. Mr Kyagulanyi is an independent candidate.

On his second attempt to become Kyadondo East legislator, independent candidate Nkunyingi Muwada will kick off his campaigns in Bulamu Parish, Nangabo Subcounty, Wakiso.

Democratic Party's Lilian Babirye and the only female candidate in the race will commence her campaigns in Kitezi Parish while Sowedi Kayongo Male, another independent candidate will hold his first rally at Kabubu -Gayaza. Polling will take place on June 29.