South Africa: Blues Too Good for Reds in Samoa Showdown

The Blues continued New Zealand's mastery of their Australian opponents with victory over the Reds in their Super Rugby clash at Apia Park in Samoa on Friday.

The Blues won 34-29 after leading 20-12 at half-time.

The Blues scored five tries through centre Rene Ranger, wing Rieko Ioane, flank Kara Pryor, lock Gerard Cowley-Tuioti and replacement back Stephen Perofeta.

Starting flyhalf Piers Francis added a conversion and penalty, while Perofeta added two conversions.

The Reds replied with four tries by prop Taniela Tupou (2), hooker Andrew Ready and replacement Adam Korczyk.

Pivot Quade Cooper was on target with three conversions and a penalty.

The Blues picked up four points for their victory while the Reds headed home with a single log point for losing by seven or fewer points.

The Blues, who will face the touring British & Irish Lions on their tour of New Zealand, aren't in Super Rugby action until Saturday, July 15 when they travel to Tokyo to play the Sunwolves.

The Reds meanwhile will host the Brumbies on Friday, July 7 in Brisbane.

Scorers: Blues Tries: Rene Ranger, Rieko Ioane, Kara Pryor, Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, Stephen PerofetaConversions: Piers Francis, Perofeta (2)Penalty: Francis Reds Tries: Taniela Tupou (2), Andrew Ready, Adam KorczykConversions: Quade Cooper (3)Penalty: Cooper Teams: Blues

15 Melani Nanai, 14 Declan O'Donnell, 13 Rene Ranger, 12 TJ Faiane, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Piers Francis, 9 Sam Nock, 8 Steven Luatua, 7 Kara Pryor, 6 Jimmy Tupou, 5 Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu, 3 Sione Mafileo, 2 James Parsons (captain), 1 Alex Hodgman.

Substitutes: 16 Hame Faiva, 17 Sam Prattley, 18 Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 19 Akira Ioane, 20 Murphy Taramai, 21 Billy Guyton, 22 Stephen Perofeta, 23 Jordan Trainor

Reds

15 Karmichael Hunt, 14 Chris Kuridrani, 13 Samu Kerevi (captain), 12 Duncan Paia'aua, 11 Eto Nabuli, 10 Quade Cooper, 9 James Tuttle, 8 Scott Higginbotham, 7 George Smith, 6 Hendrik Tui, 5 Lukhan Tui, 4 Izack Rodda, 3 Taniela Tupou, 2 Andrew Ready, 1 Sef Fa'agase Substitutes: 16 Alex Mafi, 17 Kirwan Sanday, 18 Sam Talakai, 19 Kane Douglas, 20 Adam Korczyk, 21 Caleb Timu, 22 Nick Frisby, 23 Jake McIntyre

