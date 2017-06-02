2 June 2017

South Africa: Fighting Pit Bull Attacks Owner in Durban

A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital after he was attacked by his male pit bull at his home in Bluff, south of Durban, paramedics said on Friday.

Rescue Care paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the man was trying to separate his two pet pit bulls that were involved in a fight when one of them attacked him.

Jamieson said Rescue Care paramedics were called to the scene on Moss Road just after 08:00 on Friday.

"On arrival paramedics found that the man had sustained moderate injuries. Advanced life support paramedics stabilised him on scene before transporting him to a Durban hospital for the further care that he required," Jamieson said.

