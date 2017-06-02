1 June 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Former Puntland Darawiish Officer Murdered in Galkayo

MOGADISHU, Somalia - Gunmen, thought to be Al shabaab assassins killed a prominent traditional elder in the divided volatile city of Galkayo of Mudug region on Thursday evening, witnesses and Police said.

The Elder - Hajji Harish was shot dead by two pistol-wielding men near his house at Faluja neighborhood in the Puntland-administered northern Galkayo, according to the city's administrator Yasin Mohamud.

The slain elder was a retired security officer worked for Puntland administration.

A witness, speaking to Radio Shabelle said, Puntland Police forces have immediately arrived at the scene, and launched a manhunt mission for the killers who fled shortly after shooting dead the elder.

It's yet unclear the motive behind the murder of late Harish, and no group has claimed responsibility for his assassination. Galkayo has been beset by targeted killings and violence over the past few years.

