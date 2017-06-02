Somalia: Hundreds Arrested in Large Mogadishu Security Sweep

More than 200 suspects were arrested on Thursday evening in a massive security sweep aimed at stemming Al-Shabaab attacks in Somali capital Mogadishu.

Security forces raided the homes and shops of suspected houses at former U.S. embassy in Wadajir district, and arrested 200 people, mostly young men, according to local residents.

The sweep also targeted villages in Dharkenley district. The joint government forces have been carrying out such operations since the start of the holy month of Ramadan last week.

Somali Federal government announced the operation dubbed "Mogadishu Stabilization Mission" that is aimed at preventing Al shabaab from carrying out attacks during Ramadan.