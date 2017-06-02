2 June 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Gahongayire in Collabo With Nigerian Gospel Singer Jefe

By Sharon Kantengwa

Nigerian gospel singer Michael Jefe was in the country as part of his East African tour. However, he also hit the studio for a collabo with Rwandan gospel singer Aline Gahongayire.

The song titled Hallelujah is about God's creation and awesome nature.

"In the song, we are appreciating God's wonder and glory," Jefe explains.

Gahongayire says that the song, sang in English, Swahili, French and Kinyarwanda, aims at unifying the African culture and bringing together the East and West African style of music.

"Collaboration between East and West African music is not really much, especially in the gospel music industry. East African artistes do not really work together probably because they don't really mingle as much. I thought that we could do something that binds us and our music much more closely," Jefe says.

He notes that the song does not have any West African language because most of the West African counties are multi lingual and use English and French, and both languages are in the song.

This is the first time that the gospel singer is doing a collabo with an artiste from East Africa and reveals that he has other projects lined up where he hopes to continue his partnership with Gahongayire.

Jefe is a Nigerian contemporary gospel R&B singer, worship leader, motivational speaker and entrepreneur. He is married to a Rwandan and they are based in Kenya.

He is famous for his songs like Igbunu,If no be God and many more. He is also a member of the highly celebrated "Pop Nation" of the believers of Love World Ministry, and as he finalises the preparation of his album and awareness tour in East Africa, he promises to deliver songs that are spirit-filled.

