opinion

The phenomenon of take-off can be discerned all around us, in nature.

Bodies, or neighbouring massive bodies, have to gain what is referred to as escape velocity, in order to escape the gravitational pull of those massive bodies - to take off. To escape from earth's gravitational pull to take off into space, space vehicles powered by multiple stage rockets, have to harness the escape velocity of 40,270km/h, or accelerate at 11.18km/s/s.

Take-off, in that sense, involves three elements: existing inhibiting factors; the necessity to garner and deploy strength to overcome the inhibiting factors; progress and/or movement to a new trajectory.

For purposes of this discussion, the category or concept of 'take-off' refers to a qualitative leap away from our condition of backwardness to modernity. In the instant, again, 'take-off' refers to a qualitative leap to, first, middle-income status within the next four years, and ultimately first-world status, within the next 30 years. We shall return to 'status' later.

In 1960, American economist Walt Whitman Rostow published a major and historical model of economic growth, which can be a useful tool (alongside others and many other indicators) in evaluating our take-off to middle-income status, modernity and first-world status.

He posited that the more advanced countries have tended to pass through five stages to reach their current degree of economic development. He further argued that economic take-off must be initially led by a few individual sectors.

Prof Rostow identified the following stages: Traditional society - an agricultural economy of mainly subsistence farming, little of which is traded; Pre-conditions for take-off - agriculture becomes more mechanised and more output is traded, savings and investment grow although still small; Take-off - manufacturing industry assumes greater importance, although the number of industries remains small; Drive to maturity - industry becomes more diverse, growth spreads as technology improves; Age of mass consumption - output levels grow, enabling increased consumer expenditure.

Alongside Rostow, we propose to borrow from Karl Marx, in delineating objectively defining parameters of national economic management and socio-economic transformation - and read them together.

Here are just two, but some of the most central, defining parameters (strategic imperatives) for national economic management and transformation, which have crystallized and percolated down the ages.

In the second volume of Das Kapital, Marx distinguishes between 'simple reproduction' on the one hand, and 'expanded (or enlarged) reproduction', on the other.

With simple reproduction, no economic growth occurs. In the case of expanded reproduction, more is produced than is needed to maintain the economy at the given level, making economic growth possible. In specifically capitalist society, the difference is that in the former case, the new surplus value created is spent on consumption (or hoarded), whereas in the latter case, part of it is reinvested in production.

This then, is the first defining parameter or strategic imperative: national saving (national accumulation) and re-investment in production (expanded reproduction), is a condition sine qua non for achieving sustained economic growth.

The other defining parameter is as regards the division of the total product or all production of society into what Marx called 'two great sections' - otherwise known as the two departments of social production. These are the 'means of production' (Department I), and the 'means of consumption' (Department II).

While "means of production" refers to commodities which are utilized in production or productive consumption, "means of consumption" refers to commodities having a form in which they pass into the individual consumption of members of society.

The defining parameter or strategic imperative here is that, expanded or enlarged production aside (economic growth), Department I must produce means of production sufficient for its own needs, and at the same time produce means of production sufficient for the needs of Department II, dealing with the production of means of consumption!

In modern society, this is the condition sine qua non for the qualitative leap from backwardness to modernity and transformation!

So, what are we talking about producing in Department I? We are talking about energy, infrastructure, heavy industry, metallurgy, machinery, machines that make machines, machine tool production, cybernetics, chemical industry, etc. When this is combined with the development of the human resource, we are on course for take-off, and the development of Department II follows as a matter of course.

When, therefore, our manifesto, development plans and budgets correctly prioritize energy, infrastructure and human resource development, we must stay the course.

We must not be diverted into adventure. Our strategic thinking in that sense must always go beyond seeking the 'democratization' of poverty, and seeking to maintain historically-doomed modes of production of material wealth and sustenance!

The author is private secretary for Political Affairs, State House.