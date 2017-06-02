Uganda: MPs Approve Shs 185 Billion Supplementary Budget, Withhold Shs 53.8 Billion

Parliament yesterday approved a supplementary budget of Shs 185.4 billion which government spent for key entities in the 2015/16 financial year, but withheld consent for another Shs 53.8bn, saying it should be treated as loss of public funds to be recovered from companies that benefited from tax waivers.

The approved money covered extra expenditure by State House, Office of the prime Minister, the finance ministry, public universities, external security organisation and missions to Geneva and Dar es Salaam, among others, for the 2016.

According to the report to the House presented by the budget committee vice chairperson Ignatius Mudimi Wamakuyu, the approval of Shs 53.8bn was stayed until the parliamentary committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase) pronounces itself on the findings of the investigations into a controversial reward for government officials.

Of the Shs 53.8bn, Shs 6bn was given as bonus payment to the government team that represented Uganda in the case against Heritage Oil and Gas Limited in London while the Shs 41,820,744,418 was released for tax waiver of four companies including Aya Investments Ltd, Steel and Tube Industries Ltd, Quality Chemicals Ltd and Southern Range Nyanza.

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga in February this year directed Cosase to investigate the circumstances leading to the Shs 6bn presidential handshake, giving the committee 60 days to table its report. However, the committee asked for more time, and hasn't finished compiling its report to-date.

TAX WAIVER DEBATE

In February this year, finance state minister in-charge planning, David Bahati, tabled before the committee Shs 255.722bn supplementary requests, explaining, that the funds had been used to cater for tax arrears.

Bahati argued that the payment was budget neutral and was paid directly to Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) to meet obligations government owes to the authority (URA). AYA Investments received a tax waiver of Shs3.7bn, Bidco (Shs 5.88bn), Steel & Tube Industries (Shs 1.5bn), Quality Chemicals Ltd (Shs 29.8bn), and Southern Range Nyanza (Shs 6.7bn).

The committee observed that in perpetrating the tax expenditure policy to support investment in strategic areas, government opted to exempt some companies from certain tax obligations.

"The committee scrutinized the documents and noted that the majority did not meet the requirements of the law particularly article 119(5) of the constitution. Based on the provision, only Bidco (being a public-private partnership) and UEGCL and UETCL (because they are government entities) meet the test," Wamakuyu, also Elgon MP, said.

"From the committee's analysis, Shs 6bn applied for URA is still under investigation by Cosase and accordingly this expenditure is stood over pending conclusion of the investigation by Parliament," the report read by Wamakuyu indicates.

The committee, therefore, recommended that a sum of Shs 185.3bn is approved for supplementary appropriation instead of Shs 255.7bn.