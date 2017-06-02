Uganda: Warriors Travel to Canons

When Warriors meet UCU Canons in the National Basketball League this evening at the YMCA in Wandegeya, their focus will be on the ultimate goal for this season - winning the league. Warriors will be aiming at making it two wins in two.

For UCU, who marginally lost to Power last Sunday, 80-81, bouncing back from that defeat will be crucial. However, this game will more significantly be a test of how far their title ambitions can reach. Since 2012, Warriors have not won a league title, and have appeared to wane in proficiency compared to the competition.

Last year, they lost the three-game quarterfinal series 1-2 to UCU right at the buzzer. Their new coach, Ronnie Mutebi, feels they have moved on from that disappointment. The Warriors playing staff has since changed as a result.

Ivan Enabu, Eric Malinga and Stephen Okias are some of the high-profile players, who inspired the 2012 surge, but are not part of the team anymore. Mutebi believes that the acquisition of new players such as Amisi Saidi from the DR Congo, Mike Buzangu and Daniel Gaaki has restored hunger to his team, which they lacked last year.

These players helped Warriors win their opener against Our Saviour last week 57-44. But this game was more a case of Our Saviour being horrendous, than Warriors returning to their vintage old self. Warriors still did not play with guile and cohesion.

Mutebi said it is still early days, and that they will come good with time. One can wonder how long, especially, when one considers that Mutebi, just like his predecessors, still has a problem of the point-guard.

Cyrus Kiviri and Mark Opio, whom he is using, are technically good players, but their tendency to cling on the ball too long because they want to start and complete the plays is hurting the team.

Normally, point guards are the fulcrum of the team's play, guide movement and make that final pass. Warriors would be best served if Kiviri and Opio were shooting guards or small forwards since they have so much thirst for scoring. There, they would be more productive since they are gifted shooters with energy to burn too.

Otherwise, that tactical hitch will continue to impair Warriors big men such as Phillip Ameny and Saidi, whose scoring return is limited, when they do not get the ball quickly. In addition, it is the kind of mess, that would play into the hands of UCU, even though they too still have problems.

Against Power, with seven minutes to play, UCU had a ten-point lead. With 6.9 seconds UCU led 80-79. Just as they threw away leads many times last season, they are at it again. And their captain Jonathan Egau has been a culprit once too often. UCU continue to show a lack of mental strength.

But UCU coach Nick Natuhereza prefers not to look at it that way.

"We have good players, who are still growing. I believe they will learn from these mistakes." That they must do soon; otherwise, the choker tag on UCU is sticking, which cannot be good for genuine title contenders.

FUBA LEAGUE

Friday@6pm:

UCU v Lioness

Friday@6pm:

Warriors v Canons

Sunday@11am:

UPDF v Ndejje

Sunday@1pm:

Gladiators v KCCA

Sunday@3pm:

KIU Titans v Sharing

Sunday@5pm:

JKL v A-1 Challenge

Sunday@7pm:

Our Savior v City Oilers