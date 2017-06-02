The battle for Kyadondo East constituency, which recently fell vacant after court nullified the election of FDC's Apollo Kantinti, has kicked off with the nomination of five other candidates.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the new returning officer for Wakiso district, Francis Nkurunziza, confirmed the nomination of Kantinti, William Sitenda Ssebalu (NRM), Lillian Babirye Kamoome (DP), as well as independents Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (aka Bobi Wine), Nkunyingi Muwada, and Kayongo Sowedi Male.

With popular musician Kyagulanyi in the race, the contest for a seat that has been held by FDC ever since the return of multiparty politics in 2005 has been thrown wide open.

Hundreds turned up for Kyagulanyi's maiden rally at Gayaza playground, throwing FDC into panic. FDC president Mugisha Muntu said losing the seat would reduce the momentum of their push for a change of government in 2021.

"We want to warn the people of this constituency that whatever feelings they might have about Kyagulanyi, this is a battle about this country," Muntu said. "If you send the wrong signal to Museveni that he can manipulate the situation; that he can even take a seat that is already in our hands, that would be wrong."

BATTLE FOR FDC FLAG

Before the nomination, FDC was embroiled in an internal struggle over who should carry their flag between Kyagulanyi, Nkunyingi and Kantinti. The Wednesday meeting that lasted over 10 hours failed to agree on anything, hence maintaining Kantinti as the FDC candidate. FDC secretary general Nathan Nandala-Mafabi explained they chose to stick to the party's policy of not holding fresh party primaries for a by-election.

"Kantinti was an MP who just [got] disqualified by court because of the actions of the Electoral Commission. [Otherwise], he would still be a member of parliament." Mafabi said.

This resulted in Kyagulanyi declaring that he would make a rogue run for the seat on the independent ticket.

"Time has come for us to stop being supporters and stone throwers and get involved in the change that we aspire for," he said. "I come not to represent any political party or any particular politician but the views and aspirations of the people of Kyadondo East."

Nkunyingi, on the other hands, said even if FDC had denied him the flag, he would continue to pay allegiance to the party, despite contesting on an independent ticket.

"This doesn't take away my political affiliations to FDC," he insisted. "I am a member of the FDC; not merely because of the card but because of its values."

DP EMBRACES BOBI

Interestingly, some members of DP have cast their lot with Bobi Wine, even though their own party has an official candidate. DP members behind the musician-turned-politician include former presidential candidate Walter Lubega and Kasangati town council chairperson Tony Kiyimba Ssempebwa.

However, DP president general Norbert Mao said the country's oldest party needed to have an official candidate in the by-election. He said he will talk to his party's supporters to abandon Kyagulanyi.

"All sorts of people are coming to contest; can you imagine a witchdoctor wanting to run Mulago hospital?" Mao said. "Kyadondo East failed an examination and they have been given a retake, so, it is important for DP, a party that fought for multiparty democracy, to front a person."