Uganda: KCCA Host Rivers

After qualifying for the Uganda Cup final, KCCA FC turn their attention to the Caf Confederation Cup as they host Nigeria's Rivers United at the Phillip Omondi stadium, reports JOHN VIANNEY NSIMBE.

KCCA manager Mike Mutebi had mixed feelings about his team's goalless draw with Express in the second leg of the Uganda Cup semifinal. He was delighted with the way his charges controlled and managed the game away at Wankulukuku.

However, Mutebi was upset that his players fluffed their lines, and did not score, as they head into tomorrow's tie with Rivers United in the Caf Confederation Cup. Geoffrey Sserunkuma, Vincent Kayizzi, Derrick Nsibambi, Muzamir Mutyaba and even Tom Masiko all had good goalscoring opportunities.

With the four teams in group 'A' locked on three points, KCCA cannot afford to be as wasteful against Rivers tomorrow. Mutebi's side is bottom of the log because of their inferior goal difference of negative two. They must win to get six points and brighten their chances of qualifying for the quarterfinals.

All the teams in the group have so far won their home games, setting the tone for KCCA to go out and get their second victory at their Lugogo slaughterhouse. In their last home game, KCCA rallied from a goal down to a 2-1 win over Tunisia's Club Africain.

Midfielder Isaac Kirabira believes their perfomance against Express will not have any bearing on the Rivers tie.

"We have been scoring at Lugogo every time, and as far as Rivers is concerned, we will win that game," he said.

Last week, KCCA scored five goals at home in their victories over Africain and Express (3-2) in the first leg of Uganda Cup. Furthermore, strikers Sserunkuma and Nsibambi have looked sharp, as has midfielder Masiko, especially at Lugogo, where they have scored for fun.

A few weeks ago, KCCA looked off-colour, as they got into the final bend of the league. Their 0-3 loss to FUS Rabat in their opening group fixture in Morocco did not help matters.

But they are looking fresh again and raring to go, thanks to the return of Mutyaba and Paul Mucureezi from injury. Youngster Allan Okello has also added vigour to the team's attack.

CAF CONFEDERATION CUP

Friday@11pm:

FUS Rabat v Club Africain

Saturday@4pm:

KCCA v Rivers United