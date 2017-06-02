Uganda: Martyrs Day - Here's the Traffic Flow Plan

Ahead of Martyrs day on Saturday, June 3, police have issued traffic guidelines to the Namugongo Martyrs shrines and deployed at least 20,000 UPDF soldiers and police officers to secure the venues for both Catholic and Protestant commemorations.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Traffic Police commander, Norman Musinga, some roads to the two shrines will be blocked while others will be declared no-go areas for private vehicles, taxis and motorcycles.

"As a way to regulate traffic flow, there will be cut-off points at Naalya roundabout, Kireka town council, Kira TC, Bweyogerere TC, Seeta TC and Kyaliwajjala TC," Musinga told journalists at Central police station, Kampala on Wednesday.

"Routes from Naalya to Kyaliwajjala, Kireka to Kyaliwajjala and Kiira town council to Kyaliwajjala and Bweyogerere to Butto road will be one-way traffic heading towards the Namugongo shrines," he added.

Parking for VIP cars at the Catholic shrine will be at Namugongo Boarding primary school and people will access the venue through Semambo road via Kyaliwajjala. VIPs to the Protestant shrine will access the venue via Bweyogerere, Butto road and park at the playground near the memorial ground.

Foreign pilgrims will be dropped off at Kyaliwajjala trading centre and their vehicles will be parked at Vienna College. Musinga said pilgrims coming through the Northern by-pass, Ntinda, Hoima road and Bwaise will park at Hillside nursery and primary school and St Peter's SS Naalya.

Pilgrims from the northern route will follow Kira town council and their marked parking area is at council's playground and mayor's garden. Pilgrims from the eastern route will park at Namboole national stadium open ground and gazetted public buses will park at Kireka trading centre after dropping off pilgrims at Kyaliwajjala.

From Kyaliwajjala TC, the pilgrims will keep right and the left will be reserved for VVIPs and emergency vehicles. Fr Jude Ssemambo, the coordinator of Namugongo Martyrs day, said more than two million people will grace this year's martyrs day, whose main celebrations will be led by the diocese of Hoima.

This year, international pilgrims are expected in big numbers, perhaps bettering even last year's numbers. In 2016, Tanzania had the largest contingent of international pilgrims (4,961), followed by Kenya (at least 4,000), while others came from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan and Zambia.

Others originated from the USA, Nigeria, Mexico, Malawi, Italy, Australia, Singapore, South Africa, Ireland, United Kingdom, Germany and Canada. The annual Martyrs day celebration commemorates the heroic faith of the 45 Catholic and Anglican martyrs who were burnt to death on the orders of Kabaka Mwanga II, the king of Buganda between 1885 and 1887.

Twenty-two Catholic martyrs were beatified on June 6, 1920 by Pope Benedict XV, and on October 18 1964, Pope Paul VI canonised them saints. In addition to the Catholic martyrs, there are two catechists from Paimol, Blessed Daudi Okello and Blessed Jildo Irwa, who were killed in 1918. The two were beatified by John Paul II on 20 October, 2002.