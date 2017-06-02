1 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Mahmoud Informed On Overall Situations in Nahral-Neil State

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Assistant of President of the Republic and Deputy Chairman of the National Congress for Party's Affairs. Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud was briefed on overall situations in Nahral-Neil State regarding the political performance, progress of implementation of development projects and efforts made by the State government to contain impact of rains which hit the State recently.

Governor of Nahral Neil State, Hatim Al-Wasila said in press statements after meeting the Assistant of the President in the Republican Palace, Thursday, consultation was held over reshuffle of government of the State within framework of execution of National Dialogue outcome to include parties engaged in the dialogue.

He indicated to close coordination between the State, the federal government and the neighboring States to secure mining areas ,and combating human trafficking, drugs and weapon trade and transnational crimes.

Sudan

Minister for Foreign Affairs Receives Russian Ambassador

The state Minister for foreign Affairs, ambassador Atta Al Mannan Bakheet, on Friday received the ambassador of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.