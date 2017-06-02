Sudan: Mahmoud Informed On Overall Situations in Nahral-Neil State

Khartoum — The Assistant of President of the Republic and Deputy Chairman of the National Congress for Party's Affairs. Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud was briefed on overall situations in Nahral-Neil State regarding the political performance, progress of implementation of development projects and efforts made by the State government to contain impact of rains which hit the State recently.

Governor of Nahral Neil State, Hatim Al-Wasila said in press statements after meeting the Assistant of the President in the Republican Palace, Thursday, consultation was held over reshuffle of government of the State within framework of execution of National Dialogue outcome to include parties engaged in the dialogue.

He indicated to close coordination between the State, the federal government and the neighboring States to secure mining areas ,and combating human trafficking, drugs and weapon trade and transnational crimes.