1 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FVP Gives Directive for Cementing Relations With Neighboring Countries

Khartoum — The Fisrt Vice-President and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has directed Foreign Ministers to continue in consolidating Sudan external relations and to invest it for interest of Sudan and its people along with giving priority to neighboring countries.

This came during his meeting at the Council of Ministers with Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour who said in a statement to SUNA, THAT HE BREIFED THE First Vice-President on the latest developments at external relations at regional and international levels, besides files of tracks of five areas with the United States.

He added the he presented a briefing to the First Vice-President on outcome of his visit to Switzerland during which he extended invitation to his Swiss counterpart to visit Sudan.

The Minister unveiled that he would pay a visit to Norway during the coming days to take part in Oslo Forum , besides visiting Italy to participate in forum about migration.

Prof, Ghandour asserted that Sudan retains distinguished and balanced external relations.

