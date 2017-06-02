1 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FVP Affirms Sudan Support to AOAD

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has underlined Sudan support to the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development (AOAD) to enable it to carry out its pioneering role in development of joint Arab work on agricultural field.

This came when the First Vice-President and National Prime Minister met at Council of Ministers with AOAD Director, Professor Ibrahim Al-Dekhairi who said in press statements that the meeting discussed the Organization's 2005-2025 strategy.

He added the meeting also discussed the overall vision of the AOAD that aims to enhance agriculture in Arab region and to achieve the Arab food security as well as the Organization efforts to develop the agricultural work and increase of volume of trade among Arab countries.

Sudan

Minister for Foreign Affairs Receives Russian Ambassador

The state Minister for foreign Affairs, ambassador Atta Al Mannan Bakheet, on Friday received the ambassador of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.