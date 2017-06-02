Sudan: FVP Affirms Sudan Support to AOAD

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has underlined Sudan support to the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development (AOAD) to enable it to carry out its pioneering role in development of joint Arab work on agricultural field.

This came when the First Vice-President and National Prime Minister met at Council of Ministers with AOAD Director, Professor Ibrahim Al-Dekhairi who said in press statements that the meeting discussed the Organization's 2005-2025 strategy.

He added the meeting also discussed the overall vision of the AOAD that aims to enhance agriculture in Arab region and to achieve the Arab food security as well as the Organization efforts to develop the agricultural work and increase of volume of trade among Arab countries.