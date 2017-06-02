editorial

The minister of state for Works, Gen Katumba Wamala, has disclosed that the Shs 556 billion worth of road equipment set to be distributed to various local governments this month are fitted with advanced technology to fight abuse.

For some time now, the government has been purchasing road equipment for districts to maintain their roads but, in some cases, they have ended up mismanaged or abused.GPS Tracking for Government Vehicles Will Help Stem Abuse

Visiting district headquarters across the country, it's common to find some of these trucks and heavy equipment rotting away in the works departments' compounds.

Those that are functional could also be seen working on private roads, building sites or farms. Never mind that these equipment are often obtained at a high cost and the taxpayer must pay the loan for many years to come!

The challenge of monitoring equipment does not affect the ministry of Works and Transport in isolation. Many vehicles attached to different government ministries, departments and agencies are easily seen running private errands across the country.

If such widespread abuse was curtailed, many more people would access social services that they are currently unable to get because of corruption. Gen Katumba and his ministry's intervention is, therefore, a welcome move. The Japan-made equipment, he says, will be fitted with a Global Positioning System (GPS) device to track its movement and use.

The GPS Komtrax, Katumba explained, will enable officials in Kampala to 'see' the machine and the work it's actually doing. They will also be able to disable it by turning off the engine once abuse has been confirmed.

Some private companies in Uganda have used similar technology to manage their vehicle fleets for a while now. With such technology installed, they are able to monitor who of their staff is driving above the maximum speed limit, who is taking the vehicle beyond the area of operation, or who is using the vehicle beyond official working time.

If it's found to be affordable and the ministry of Works and Transport gets it right, there is no reason why other government entities with large vehicle fleets can't adopt the technology that will save the taxpayers' money and improve service delivery.