Sudan: Hassabo Meets Delegation of Council of Political Parties

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman met in the Republican Palace, Thursday, delegation of the Council of political parties in presence of Minister of State for Presidency of the Republic, Al-Rashid Haroun.

The meeting reviewed the Council's activities and performance during the past period.

The Secretary-General of the Council, Ambassador Abdul-Rahman Dirar said in press statements that the meeting stood on works and activities of the Council and that the Vice-President gave directives concerning performance of the Council.

He explained that the Council responsibility represented in registration of the political parties , resolve their differences and rehabilitate their cadres.

ا.