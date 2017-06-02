Sudan: Ministry of Industry - Indigenization of Engineering Industries and Full Replacement of All Country's Imports in 2017

Khartoum — The statement of the Minister of Industry on the performance of the ministry for the year 2016, its plan for the year 2017 and the report of the first quarter of the year 2017 pointed to the importance of Indigenizing engineering industries and achievement of full replacement of all the country's imports, especially agricultural machineries and electric tools, stressing realization of the quantitative targets for industrial goods that have direct impact on the national economy and to be achieved by the end of 2020 including the commodities of the five-year program (sugar, flour, oil, medicine, cement, spinning and weaving) with a view of full replacement of imports and export of surplus goods. He stressed the importance of the industrial sector to be the development locomotive in the country through its contribution in providing foreign exchange and creating significant employment opportunities for all specializations through increasing its contribution to the gross national product of the country to 25%.

The Ministry of Industry's report also pointed to the necessity of exploiting the natural resources of agriculture, animal resources and minerals in the processing industries to achieve self-sufficiency and export, asserting the need for issuing national legislation that prevents imposition of any fees on local production inputs and the locally manufactured goods in support of the domestic production for competition. The report of the Ministry of Industry pointed to the ministry's plan to attract projects on electricity generation in the industrial zones of the local and foreign private sector as well as the granting of the required concessions through attractive policies.

The statement stressed the importance of working to activate the laws of dumping, monopoly and competition to protect the national product.