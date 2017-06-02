1 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: NC Women Attend Closing Ceremony of Holy Koran Recitation Activities

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kosti — THE Deputy chairman of the National Congress Party, Dr. Sidiq Abdalla al Mirair, has attended along with a delegation from the women Secretariat at the National Congress, the final sessions of the recitation of the Holy Koran and its sciences as organized in central Sudan's White Nile State.

Dr. Sadiq has commended the role played by women in these types of activities in the state of White Nile.

The leader within the women secretariat, Asma Babikir, has meanwhile said the congress part in the state is ready to organize this even each and every year, and at the national level as well.

She referred to the numerous participation of women in these activities, pointing out to the awards set for the winners in the final sessions.

Sudan

Minister for Foreign Affairs Receives Russian Ambassador

The state Minister for foreign Affairs, ambassador Atta Al Mannan Bakheet, on Friday received the ambassador of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.