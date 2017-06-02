Sudan: NC Women Attend Closing Ceremony of Holy Koran Recitation Activities

Kosti — THE Deputy chairman of the National Congress Party, Dr. Sidiq Abdalla al Mirair, has attended along with a delegation from the women Secretariat at the National Congress, the final sessions of the recitation of the Holy Koran and its sciences as organized in central Sudan's White Nile State.

Dr. Sadiq has commended the role played by women in these types of activities in the state of White Nile.

The leader within the women secretariat, Asma Babikir, has meanwhile said the congress part in the state is ready to organize this even each and every year, and at the national level as well.

She referred to the numerous participation of women in these activities, pointing out to the awards set for the winners in the final sessions.