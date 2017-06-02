Sudan: Defence Ministry Lauds Efforts of Chad for Realizing Peace in Darfur

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Ministry of Defence, Gen. Ali Mohamed Salem, has appreciated the efforts being exerted by the government of Chad for realization of peace in Darfur and convincing the armed movements to resort to the dialogue and peace option.

This came when he received Thursday in his office the visiting Advisor of the Chadian President for Security Affairs, Gedi Salih, the Chadian President's First Advisor for Security Affairs, Al-Sayed Mukhtar, and Deputy Chairman of the Chadian National Agency, Abdul-Karim Sharaf-Eddin.

Members of the delegation have affirmed the keenness of the President and the government of Chad to help realization of peace in Darfur.

They asserted that the Chadian government will continue its efforts to convince the Darfurian movements to join the peace process, abandon war and engage in the development and re-building process.

It is to be recalled that the Chadian delegation is accompanying the leaders of the Justice and Equality Movement who returned to Sudan lately.