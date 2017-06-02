1 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Defence Ministry Lauds Efforts of Chad for Realizing Peace in Darfur

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Ministry of Defence, Gen. Ali Mohamed Salem, has appreciated the efforts being exerted by the government of Chad for realization of peace in Darfur and convincing the armed movements to resort to the dialogue and peace option.

This came when he received Thursday in his office the visiting Advisor of the Chadian President for Security Affairs, Gedi Salih, the Chadian President's First Advisor for Security Affairs, Al-Sayed Mukhtar, and Deputy Chairman of the Chadian National Agency, Abdul-Karim Sharaf-Eddin.

Members of the delegation have affirmed the keenness of the President and the government of Chad to help realization of peace in Darfur.

They asserted that the Chadian government will continue its efforts to convince the Darfurian movements to join the peace process, abandon war and engage in the development and re-building process.

It is to be recalled that the Chadian delegation is accompanying the leaders of the Justice and Equality Movement who returned to Sudan lately.

Sudan

Talks On Abyei Dispute Resume Between Sudans

After a two-year halt, Sudan and South Sudan resumed talks on the disputed Abyei region between the two countries on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.