Sudan: President Al-Bashir Receives Message From President Deby Dealing With Peace Process

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Thursday received at the Guest House the visiting Diplomatic Advisor of the President of Chad, Mukhtar Wau Dahab, who handed Al-Bashir a message dealing with the peace process in Sudan and means of cementing the Sudanese - Chadian relations.

In a press statement, Dahab said that he handed President Al-Bashir a written message from the President of Chad, Idris Deby, relating to the peace process in Sudan.

He referred to the efforts of Chad for uniting the Sudanese disputing parties since the year 2003 and putting an end to the war in the country and paving the way for development and prosperity.

The Diplomatic Advisor of the Chadian President said that he arrived in Khartoum accompanying a number of the armed movement's leaders who are desirous to join the peace process and to contribute to realization of stability and development.

Dahab has expected a number of Sudanese rebel leaders to join the peace march in the coming period.