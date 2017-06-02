1 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Intl Cooperation Praises UNDP Efforts in Development and Technical Fields

Khartoum — The Minister of International Cooperation Idris Suleiman has praised the great support that the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has given to the country, particularly in the of development and technical fields, which has had an effective impact on sustainable development in many states and the center.

This came, during a meeting at his office in the ministry premises Thursday with the UNDP Country Director in Sudan Dr. Salva Shandran, in the presence of the State Minister at the Ministry Sumaya O'kud.

Suleiman appreciated UNDP assistance to Sudan during the previous period in supporting the country's development efforts, stressing that the ministry will coordinate fully with the program to attract resources for development and reconstruction.

Shandran reviewed the efforts UNDP made in Sudan in the past period in its capacity as part of the UN system, referring to the consultative relations and continuous coordination with the Ministry of International Cooperation as a national counterpart to the United Nations agencies in Sudan. Shandran also revealed that the United Nations Development Assistance Framework (UNDAF) for the period 2018-2021 (UNDAF) was signed in April 2017 as a framework governing the relationship between the Government of the Sudan and the United Nations in the Sudan. The joint UNDP country program document between the Government of the Sudan and the United Nations Development Program in was prepared in order to be adopted in next September under the chairmanship of the United Nations in New York.

