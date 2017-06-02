Sudan: Stable Water Flow to All Areas in the Omdurman Locality

Khartoum — The Commissioner of Omdurman locality, Magdi Abdul Aziz, said water supply to the various quarters within his locality is going on smoothly , despite some scarcity in some are as namely Salaha and Higailiga areas which are currently being remedied.

The commissioner on Thursday paid a visit to the water station in Saliha area accompanied by the Director General of Water Corporation in Khartoum state Engineer Gasim Allla Abdul Gadir and other senior official and MPs from Omdurman locality

The commissioner was briefed on the efforts underway to remedy the shortages and to see how water flow could be steady and stable in the area.

He said these efforts include the establishment of new water pipelines, digging of new wells and modernizing the water networks and securing steady electricity supply that would provide electricity for the water stations in the said quarters.