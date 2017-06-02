1 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Stable Water Flow to All Areas in the Omdurman Locality

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Commissioner of Omdurman locality, Magdi Abdul Aziz, said water supply to the various quarters within his locality is going on smoothly , despite some scarcity in some are as namely Salaha and Higailiga areas which are currently being remedied.

The commissioner on Thursday paid a visit to the water station in Saliha area accompanied by the Director General of Water Corporation in Khartoum state Engineer Gasim Allla Abdul Gadir and other senior official and MPs from Omdurman locality

The commissioner was briefed on the efforts underway to remedy the shortages and to see how water flow could be steady and stable in the area.

He said these efforts include the establishment of new water pipelines, digging of new wells and modernizing the water networks and securing steady electricity supply that would provide electricity for the water stations in the said quarters.

Sudan

Talks On Abyei Dispute Resume Between Sudans

After a two-year halt, Sudan and South Sudan resumed talks on the disputed Abyei region between the two countries on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.