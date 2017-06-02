Sudan: Moroccan Businessmen to Visit Sudan

Khartoum — The Minister of Investment Mubarak Al-Fadil has briefed Moroccan Ambassador to Sudan Mohamed Mawalainin on the embassy arrangements on the visit of the Moroccan businessmen delegation to the country in the coming period. .

The Moroccan ambassador pointed out that the delegation's visit comes to view the opportunities and fields of investment and to hold meetings with their counterparts in Sudan, in addition to field visits to investment projects, adding that the delegation includes 80 senior businessmen and businessmen in various fields.

The Moroccan ambassador called for deepening the economic cooperation between the two countries by acceding to the Agadir Free Trade Agreement in order to enable Sudanese products to enter the Moroccan markets and removal of the customs obstacles, especially that the Sudanese products have high specifications to enable them to compete and increase trade exchange. The ambassador also discussed the Moroccan investments in Sudan in the mineral and agricultural sectors and the continuous efforts to expand them.

The Moroccan ambassador pointed out that the delegation's visit comes with a view to acquainted with the of investment opportunities and fields and hold meetings with their counterparts in Sudan as well as field visits to investment projects, adding that the delegation includes eighty senior businessmen in various fields.

The Minister of Investment welcomed the visit of the Moroccan delegation, stressing Sudan keenness to deepen economic and investment cooperation with Morocco, calling for formation of a joint committee on the visit of the Moroccan delegation to prepare studies for investment projects and to provide detailed information on the investment climate and opportunities in Sudan.

The Minister of Investment stressed the keenness of the State to remove all obstacles hindering the flow of investments to strengthen the role of investment in the national economy, pointing out that proposals will be forwarded on the opening of Moroccan markets before the Sudanese exports including signing of bilateral agreement, explaining that the ministry will forward the issue of accession to the Agadir Free Trade Agreement to the Ministry of Commerce.