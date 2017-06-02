Uganda: Parliament Passes Budget Amid Big Cuts

Photo: Daily Monitor

After months of poring over budgets of ministries and government departments, parliament on Wednesday passed the country's Shs 29 trillion budget, with huge cuts from each sector.

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) is projected to collect Shs 16.6 trillion in domestic revenue, with the rest of the money coming from borrowing and donations.

The ministry of Works and Transport got the lion's share of Shs 4.6 trillion; Energy, Shs 2.3 trillion; Education, Shs 2.34 trillion; Health Shs 1.8 trillion, and Shs 1.44 trillion went to public sector management.

Agriculture will receive Shs 863 billion; Shs 595 billion went to Water and Environment, Shs 98 billion to the tourism sector and Shs 536 billion for public administration. A fully packed House endorsed the budget, which saw Shs 382.75 billion cut from a number of ministries and agencies and reallocated to areas of priority.

BUDGET REALLOCATIONS

The ministry of Finance was the first casualty of budget cuts after Shs 23 billion of its share, which had earlier been allocated for tax support to exempted service providers, was slashed.

The Budget committee report presented by chairman Amos Lugoloobi (Ntenjeru North), noted that during discussions with the Finance ministry officials, they failed to convince MPs that the companies deserve the tax exemptions.

"There were no clear criteria and no legal advice from the attorney general on the memorandum of understanding with the beneficiaries, majorly foreign companies," Lugoloobi noted.

Some of the benefiting companies include Bidco Oil Refineries Limited, Southern Range Nyanza, Steel and Tube Industries and Aya Investments Limited. The minister of state for Planning, David Bahati, told The Observer in an interview yesterday that the contest on the tax incentives was hinged on the minister's powers to exempt the taxes, without giving due diligence.

"What we did in the last financial year is that if a minister cannot exempt but can support companies to give them incentives for purposes of creation of jobs and growing the economy, then government should budget for them. But parliament refused, saying it must be reviewed," Bahati said.

The minister revealed that the ministry is going to work out a regime that is fair and transparent where companies can access them [incentives]. Under the ministry of ICT and National Guidance, at least Shs 2bn meant for the recapitalization of Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) was cut.

The line minister, Frank Tumwebaze protested on the floor, insisting that the public broadcaster is in dire need of financing to clear debts. He wondered why Shs 2bn under the innovation fund had been cut.

"UBC has a debt burden confirmed by the auditor general of over Shs 40bn. We want to buy equipment and hire new staff. The committee has cut funding for UBC plus the innovation fund for young people. Why is the ICT ministry, which already gets little money, deprived?" he questioned.

In the agricultural sector, the National Agricultural Advisory Services (Naads) and Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) will not receive Shs 25 billion and Shs 10 billion respectively to purchase agricultural supplies for farmers.

Instead, the funds were reallocated to other priority areas, including the Office of the President, which will receive Shs 8bn for operationalisation of the manifesto delivery unit and recruitment of 10 RDCs in new districts.

A member of the Budget committee, Richard Othieno (West Budama North) said the purpose of the reallocations is to ensure that key sectors, which had no funding at all, are given money.

KCCA MINISTRY

Despite strong objection by opposition MPs on the Budget committee led by Cecilia Ogwal (Dokolo Woman) opposed to the creation of an independent ministry for Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Affairs, the main report recommended that Shs 7.9 billion is allocated for this.

Ogwal, in a minority report, noted that the moment the ministry is set up, the allocated funds will take away money from service delivery. However, that was rejected by the House.

The new ministry will spend Shs 640m for office accommodation; Shs 2.94bn to procure office vehicles and Shs 237m to monitor KCCA projects and activities.

The committee recommended that Shs 4.2 billion is allocated to about 350 senior health officers under training, training interns and working on patients daily in hospitals across the country as facilitation, which will see them receive a monthly Shs 1m salary.

Despite protests from several quarters in the arts industry last year against the redevelopment of the National theatre, the committee recommended that Shs3 bn is provided for the renovation of the center in preparation for the Jumuiya ya Africa Mashariki Utamadini (JAMA) festival scheduled for September this year.

DEBT CONCERNS

Uganda's current public debt stands at Shs 30 trillion ($8.7 billion), which is more than next year's budget. The committee, in its report, observed that the rate at which the public debt is accumulating points to increasing vulnerabilities for the country.

Lugoloobi also said the budget has a shortfall of Shs 1.5 trillion, which has affected the ministries of works (Shs 1.4b), energy (Shs 517bn), social development (Shs 212bn) and security (Shs 628bn).