opinion

Writing about Uganda Radio Network (URN) as the subject of his Reuters fellowship in 2016, journalist James Tumusiime argues for media outside the market as a possibility for sustenance of the industry.

Noting that journalism left to the market is continuously becoming unsustainable, Tumusiime celebrates URN as a model for not just independent, but also community media - which is an essential public good. First, being supported by a consortium of funders under the Democratic Governance Facility, URN does stories as they find them newsworthy.

They harbor no advertisers' interest in mind, which often compromises 'objective' reporting. Second, because they have grant-funding, there is consistency in their paychecks to the men and women who hunt the news. With a major focus on covering hard-to-reach areas, and bent on mostly informative/community stories (less blockbuster and eye-grabbing stories such as the presidential handshake), URN succinctly makes the argument for media as a public good - keep the country in the loop of things.

The argument has to be made that just as road construction, education, prevention of malaria, reproductive health, and security are important ingredients of development, so is the media. If these ingredients of development are paid for from the public purse, then media deserves equal support.

One could argue that government already has media outlets keeping the country informed: Uganda Broadcasting Cooperation (UBC), or even the New Vision, which is mildly supported. However, the editorial focus and quality of journalism and facilitation in these outlets tells an absurd story.

In an opinion article in The Observer recently, UBC staff, Tony Owana, mourned the horrors of work and the bleak future at UBC, noting that even their benefactor, government, viewed UBC as "completely irrelevant and dysfunctional and is just for giving people addresses." This signals to a failure to comprehend the relevance of the media in national development.

Secondly, media is not just about informing the country, say as a properly-facilitated UBC would do. As the fourth estate, it is also about holding government to account.

Speaking on January 16, 1787, about the freedom of the press, US President Thomas Jefferson remarked that the basis of [their] government, as a democracy, was to reflect the opinion of the people.

Jefferson argued that only the people can hold their governors accountable - a function/platform only provided by the media. Jefferson would add, rather poetically: "Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter."

In those timeless words, Jefferson emphasized, among other things, the absolute importance of the media in the (democratic and developmental) life of any country.

This would actually explain why, in the interest of stronger democracy and public accountability, under the multiparty dispensation, the Constitution of Uganda provides funding for all political parties.

This funding, which mostly benefits opposition political parties, is premised on the understanding that opposition political parties play a necessary function of checking the excesses of the party in power. Depending on their numerical strength in parliament, all political parties currently share a Shs 10bn vote.

Notwithstanding the fact that the NRM takes the lion's share, the little that is left keeps opposition political parties afloat and also enables them to perform their work. But the record is clear that critical and investigative media plays a better part of this function. Outstandingly, even the sumptuously-funded standing committees in parliament have their agendas defined by stories in critical press.

The presidential handshake and the Nalufenya prison stories are the most recent examples where the press has set the agenda for parliament. I want to argue that by receiving funding in the Constitution - not from the party in government - opposition parties have remained independent in their public function of checking the excesses of government.

This is a borrowable argument and model for public funding for the media. The criterion could be discussed on another day.

The author is a PhD fellow at Makerere Institute of Social Research.