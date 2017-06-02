Photo: The Observer

Children being tossed between their mothers and arrested fathers.

Wives of the 20 suspects in the murder of Assistant Inspector General of Police Andrew Felix Kaweesi yesterday tested the patience of prison warders as they forcefully attempted to dump the prisoners' children in the court cells where their fathers were being held.

The suspects appeared yesterday before Nakawa Grade I Magistrate Noah Sajjabi but their case was adjourned to June 25 after prosecution led by Rachael Nabwire said investigations were still ongoing.

As the suspects were led towards the court cells by prison warders, chaos reigned. Their wives, who were carrying babies, shouted that they couldn't stay with the children anymore as they can neither feed them nor send them to school.

"They decided to take their [toddlers'] fathers now they should also take the children since we don't have jobs, hence we cannot feed them," said a teary middle-aged woman who was wearing a veil.

The prison warders didn't take the women seriously, until they breached the security barricade and handed the children to their handcuffed fathers.

"These are their children and they must go with them. We have nothing with us. We have no money. We have no food. We cannot take them back to school," the women shouted in turns.

With the security lines breached, the prison warders cocked their guns. But the women, standing near the prison warders, didn't budge. They insisted they had had enough. They reminded the warders that they cannot fire their guns on court premises.

"We have our human rights and we know them," a woman said. "Initially, they said two people killed Kaweesi but now they have arrested more than 20 people."

The only man in the women's crowd asked why it is only Muslims on the charge sheet.

"Of all people in Uganda, why [is it] Muslims [that are] all the time [arrested]. Why us? What did we do? You came for our people in Mbarara who even didn't know Kaweesi. But why?" the elderly man asked.

The warders resorted to raw physical power to overwhelm the women who were crying bitterly. Although emotions spilled over after the court session, it seems the seeds of discord had been planted earlier in the morning when the relatives of the accused were barred from entering the courtroom in which the suspects were to be produced.

The relatives first camped in the courtroom, where the suspects were arraigned and charged. This particular courtroom was big enough for all of them but a few minutes to court time, they were told the suspects were to appear in a different courtroom, which couldn't accommodate all people interested in the case.

The few relatives who had entered this small courtroom were ordered out by security.

"We came here to see our relatives and husbands and they never allowed us to see them in court," one woman said.

"They arrested them when they were healthy now some of them are on crutches. What did they do to our people?" she asked.

As the suspects were driven away, one woman said her husband was arrested a long time ago but has never been charged. "It has been a long time and we haven't seen him," she said. "I thought that he would be charged today but it has not happened."

When calm returned, the women promised to attend the next hearing in bigger numbers to, once again, express their displeasure.