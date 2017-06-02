31 May 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Sabir Argaw Sees Significant Gains in Court Fighting Wilmar

Tagged:

Related Topics

Sabir Argaw has won a milestone ruling over his business partners, Wilmar, after judges at the Federal High Court passed a verdict yesterday, that they have the jurisdiction to litigate the case.

Sabir, a major shareholder and managing director of AL-SAM Plc, and his Singapore based partners, Wilmar Europe Holdings BV, Wilmar Edible Oils BV and Wilmar Resources PTE Ltd, fight over a 370 million Br dispute, after their fallout on their joint venture in Repi-Wilmar Detergent S.C.

The two parties have been fighting in a court of law since February 2017, following a dispute over a possible buyout of shares held in the company by Sabir. Represented by Million Assefa, Sabir filed a legal suit demanding for an enforcement of the buyout allegedly agreed before. The two parties created a joint venture company pledging to setup 14 factories in agro-processing, with a projected investment of seven billion Birr. The total asset of the company was valued by a consultant to have reached over 740 million Br.

The defendants argued in their response that the court has no jurisdiction to litigate the case for the parties had agreed to take their dispute to an international body of arbitration. Their lawyer, Mesfin Tafesse, has also pleaded to the Judge that the plaintiff has no "cause and effect" to establish, claiming the communications of the two companies was conducted only via email and there was no contract.

During a session held yesterday, May 30, 2017, the Presiding Judge of the Ninth Civil Bench, Ashenafi Yirga, rejected the preliminary objections of the defendants, establishing its jurisdictions to review the case.

The Judge has also ruled that the Court cannot decide whether the case does not have a cause and effect at this level of the litigation, and rather after preceding the case. It is adjourned for June 28, 2017.

Ethiopia

Cranes Off to Ethiopia for International Friendly Tie

The Uganda Cranes contingent of 17 players and six officials flew out yesterday to Addis Ababa where they are scheduled… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.