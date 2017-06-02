Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru, whom Parliament recently indicted over Sh791 million National Youth Service scandal, has been cleared to contest the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Friday gave Ms Waiguru the green light to run for the top county seat.

The Jubilee Party nominee is among aspirants cleared despite the Kenya Integrity Alliance asking IEBC to consider barring them over integrity questions they face.

Ms Waiguru has denied playing any role in the loss of the taxpayers' money and on Wednesday, she said the lost money was recovered by the Asset Recovery Agency.

She is set to face off with, among others, Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua and the incumbent Joseph Ndathi, who is seeking to defend his seat as an independent.

Other candidates the rights activists wanted blocked but have been cleared are Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Evans Kidero (Nairobi), Hassan Joho (Mombasa), Mwangi Wa Iria (Murang'a) and Cyprian Awiti (Homa Bay).

MPs last week adopted a report by the Public Accounts Committee recommending that Ms Waiguru undergo investigations, a lifestyle audit and eventually be barred from public office over the NYS scandal.

At least Sh1.2 billion was lost in the scandal that involved payments for phantom supplies and outright theft of cash from NYS bank accounts.

The PAC recommended that Ms Waiguru "be barred from holding public office, if found guilty after due process, in light of her overall leadership failures at the ministry."

But the former Cabinet Secretary has moved to court to challenge Public Accounts Committee's recommendation that she be held responsible for the loss.

She has sued the National Assembly, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, the Director of Criminal Investigations and the Attorney-General.

