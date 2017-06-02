Uganda/Ethiopia: Cranes Off to Ethiopia for International Friendly Tie

The Uganda Cranes contingent of 17 players and six officials flew out yesterday to Addis Ababa where they are scheduled to play an international friendly match against Ethiopia on Saturday.

The team is expected to hold a training camp before the international friendly match against the Horn of Africa nation in the southern city of Hawassa. Led by the team manager and newly appointed Fufa delegate, Chrispus Muyinda, the contingent was driven from Sky hotel Naalya, via Fufa House in Mengo to Entebbe International airport.

The entire immigration process was complete by 1pm as the players, who were clad in the traditional Uganda Cranes branded shirts and black bottoms, freely cracked jokes in a relaxed mood.

Upon arrival in Addis Ababa, the players were due to conduct a light session to fight fatigue. They will connect via a domestic flight to Hawassa this morning and train at the magnificent Hawassa International stadium for the mandatory last training session.

One of the senior players on the team, Emmanuel Okwi expects a great game with the Cecafa nation, which is just a perfect match for them.

"We are ready and shall take the game as seriously as we have been. We expect a great game and test for us ahead of the Senegal and Cape Verde matches yet to come," Okwi disclosed to Kawowo Sports at Entebbe International airport yesterday.

Creative midfielder Crizestom Ntambi who features at Jimma Aba Buna in the mountainous western Ethiopia will connect with the team in Addis Ababa. Uganda Cranes will play Ethiopia and Senegal on June 3 and 5 respectively in two international matches.

These, according to Cranes coach Micho, will help the team fine tune for the highly billed clash against Cape Verde on Saturday June 10.

The squad

Goalkeepers: Ismail Watenga (Vipers), Saidi Keni (Proline)

Defenders: Nicholas Wadada (Vipers), Murushid Juuko (Simba, Tanzania), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Nijemh, Lebanon), Godfrey 'Jajja Walu' Walusimbi (Gor Mahia), Savio Kabugo (Proline)

Midfielders: Aucho Khalid (Red Star, Serbia), Deus Bukenya (Vipers), Martin Kizza (SC Villa), Robert Kakeeto (Aalborg, Denmark), Bernard Muwanga (SC Villa)

Forwards: Emmanuel Okwi (SC Villa), Nelson Senkatuka (Proline), Muhammad Shaban (Onduparaka), Milton Kariisa (Vipers), Faruku Miya (Standard Leige, on loan to Royal Excel Mouscron).

International Friendlies

Saturday

Ethiopia v Uganda Cranes

June 5

Senegal v Uganda Cranes

2019 AFCON QUALIFIER

June 10

Cape Verde v Uganda Cranes

Adapted from Kawowo.