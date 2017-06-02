2 June 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Bombers Get Tips On Scoring

By John Vianney Nsimbe

The national boxing team, the Bombers, have for much of this week been attending lessons arranged by Steven Aciga, the chairman of the Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF)'s referees and judges commission.

This comes on the back of the Africa Boxing Championships (AFBC) being postponed from (May 27 to June 4) to June 17 to 25.

Aciga, who has been attending the World Islamic Games (WIG) in Azerbaijan returned with some important technical tips, that are intended to enable the boxers be ready for whatever their opponents will throw at them while in Congo-Brazzaville.

Among the key aspects, is the way pugilists have been scoring and winning fights at the world Islamic games. Aciga told the boxers that beyond targeting the opponents head, they need to get punches onto the chest and in the abdomen as frequently as possible.

From Aciga's emphasis, he said that if the Bombers put the tips given to them into practice, they will in all likelihood succeed and qualify for the World Boxing Championships that are in August in Germany.

More than 20 nations sent pugilists to the Islamic games event, which was a big number of boxers for Aciga to scout, for the benefit of the Bombers. Most of these teams will be at the Africa tourney.

According to UBF spokesman Fred Kavuma, as the 10-man Bombers team continue with residential training to remain in shape, Aciga's tips, they should enable them to give as good as they get.

