Uganda: President Museveni Hosts U.S. Congress Officials in Kisozi

press release

President Museveni has received and held bilateral talks with visiting US Congresswoman, Karen Bass from Los Angeles and Congressman, Chris Smith from New Jersey who called on him at his farm in Kisozi in Gomba district.

The US Ambassador to Uganda, Deborah R. Malac, led the American legislators who discussed with the President matters of mutual interest between Uganda and the United States of America.

President Museveni, who was accompanied by the 1st Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Hon. Janet Museveni, later took his visitors on a tour of his cattle farm.

ENDS