2 June 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Zivhu Evicted From Lodgings for Refusing to Pay Rentals

Photo: Daily Trust
(File photo).

Zimbabwe Cross Border Traders Association (ZCBTA) president Killer Zivhu was Wednesday arraigned before the civil courts over upaid rentals for the house he is occupying.

His landlord William Chitiyo was seeking eviction of the Zanu PF activist and businessman from house number 19 Morton Jeffrey Drive in Eastlea

Magistrate Gamuchirai Siwadi granted a default judgement in favour of Chitiyo.

The landlord told said he jointly bought the property with his wife in January 2015 from the estate of one Columbus Muchechetere.

Court heard that Zivhu was in occupation of the property as a tenant at the time.

Through his lawyers, Chitiyo advised Zivhu that ownership had changed and that rentals had now been pegged at $1,000 per month.

However, Zivhu neglected to pay the rentals.

Court heard that he was then given the requisite three months' notice to vacate the property.

For his part, Zivhu, who was represented by Madotsa legal practitioners, admitted renting the house from Kudzanai Muchechetere, a beneficiary of the estate.

He told the court that the house was in such a dilapidated state that it was not conducive for human habitation.

He claimed that, it was part of their agreement with the landlord that he would renovate the property that the money he used would be deducted from the monthly rentals.

Zivhu claimed to have used more than $16,000 renovating the property.

His lawyers said after completing the renovations, he then surprised to be advised that the house had been sold to Chitiyo.

