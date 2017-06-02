Ghana: Twitter Users Roast 'Ignorant' Kwame A-Plus

Musician A-Plus after the Ghana meets Naija show on Saturday mentioned that M.anifest is wasting his father's investment doing music full time.

The musician cum politician said with the kind of investment pumped into M.anifest, he would have rather M.anifest was a CEO of a company rather than doing music full time.

This did not sit down with Ghanaians who thought A Plus had taken his criticism far and should have been matured enough.

If I had M.anifest's education, I won't waste it rapping - A-Plus https://t.co/g0hWPSiyyd pic.twitter.com/RHMoYWRpfS-- myjoyonline.com (@joyonlineghana) May 31, 2017

@APlusghana that's why u don't have his education.. The education u had Wat did u do with it.. Music, comedian now politics-- Do_My_Own (@Ex_Premo1) May 31, 2017

I really don't know what to think of @APlusghana comment on @manifestive . I actually feel very sad for him-- Hondred Percent (@hondredpercent) May 31, 2017

The same thing @johndumelo1 said and he insulted him. A plus is a hypocrite-- Nyameba (@Randyozymandias) May 31, 2017

U obviously don't get it, u lack the education to appreciate it-- Theo Amuah (@TheoAmuah) May 31, 2017