Zimbabwe: Chiyangwa's Son Drags Mentally Ill Intruder to Court

Photo: New Zimbabwe

President Robert Mugabe's flamboyant and very rich nephew Philip Chiyangwa.

Zimbabwe Footbal Association (ZIFA) boss Philip Chiyangwa's son, Bruce, has dragged a man thought to be mentally ill to court for intruding his Greystone Park home.

Jerry Tafurukira of Coldstream Chinhoyi was supposed to appear before magistrate Babra Chimboza Thursday but he was remanded in absentia after he refused to come to the dock while assaulting prison officers and fellow suspects.

He was charged with unlawful entry.

Judge Chimboza ordered the state to have Tafurukira examined by two doctors before his next appearance. He will be back in court on June 14.

Allegations against him arose on May 29 this year, Tafurukira allegedly scaled Chiyangwa's security wall and gained entry into the house through the kitchen where the family chef, Claudius Matorofa, was preparing lunch.

Prosecutors say Matorofa tried to stop the intruder but he resisted and proceeded to the lounge and to the bedrooms of the property.

He allegedly met Chiyangwa's two housemaids Jessica Mukwada and Betty Chiorwa in the passage and scared them away with a knife.

Court heard that Matorofa and the security guard later managed to apprehend the intruder and reported the case at the police.

Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the state. Matorofa is the complainant in this case