Ghana: Dancehall Singer Tsoobi Sprinkles Fans With 'Holy Water'

By Alex Ohene

New dancehall sensation Tsoobi has released her much-anticipated song 'Holy Water'. The song was released in commemoration of her mother's birthday and was produced by Beatz Dakay.

Metaphorically Holy Water represents the love and affection a lady who is so much in love wants from her partner.

Born on October 24, 1996, Tsoobi, an old girl of St Mary's Senior High School is one of the few female Dancehall acts in the country.

And what makes Tsoobi different from other artistes in the genre is her ability to write her own songs and her fluency in Jamaican Patois, which she learnt from an uncle who is a Rastafarian.

Some of her include Ring my Thing, Slow Down and Ride On (Cover Rihanna's Work ) has caught the attention of Dancehall and music lovers, winning her a lot of fans in Ghanaian music industry.

