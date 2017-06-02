2 June 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Jappie Says Only DPP Can Develop Rumphi Not Chihana's Aford

By Taonga Chizinga Nyirenda

Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jappie Mhango, has reassured people of Rumphi that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government is committed to implement various development projects to enhance socio-economic life of people in the area and not Alliance for Democracy (Aford) led by Enock Chihana.

Mhango, who is Member of Parliament for Rumphi North, said the construction of 80 kilometre Njakwa-Livingstonia Road which is underway is one example of government's commitment to improve people's lives in the country.

"I am impressed with the progress that Mota Engil is making on this road which runs from Njakwa at Chipokababoli Bridge on South Rukuru River to the historical Livingstonia Mission up the escarpment. This is a symbol of more development to come," said Mhango.

Speaking during a rally held at Chivungulu Primary School ground in the area of Sub Chief Mwahenga in the district, Mhango disclosed government's plans to provide electricity in the area and added a step-down transformer would be provided in due course.

"I urge people of Rumphi North Constituency to continue supporting the government of Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika because it has the will to develop the country at large," he said.

The minister during the rally donated 60 iron sheets to African International Church- Chivungulu Branch said politics was about providing the development to communities and not castigating each other.

