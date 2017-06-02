Gambia: Land Gift for Winner in Hoyantan-Jammeh Combat

Winner in the titanic clash between Hoyantan and wrestler Yaya Jammeh will receive a 20×30 land gift as staked prize, Foroyaa Sport can report.

The two are scheduled to do battle July 9th at the traditional wrestling venue, the Serrekunda West mini-stadium.

The clash, dubbed to be a rambunctious one, will be a rematch between the two after their first battle -Mbapath style - failed to produce a winner at the Independence Stadium.

The land gift -the first since resurrection of the traditional sport in 2012 -is the making of sponsors Gam Housing Estate.

The fight being staged by Nasirou Promotions is believed to be worth about D80, 000, Foroyaa Sport understands.