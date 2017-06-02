1 June 2017

Gambia: Denmark-Based Simon Looking Forward to Benin Qualifier

By Sulayman Bah

New national team recruit Simon Richter is upbeat and looking forward to this month's qualifier game against Benin, Foroyaa Sport can report.

The Scorpions square with The Squirrels of Benin for the first time away from Banjul in what would be Sang Ndong's opening qualifier game for the 2019 Afcon campaign.

And 32-year-old Simon is excited about the prospect of facing Benin in a duel that could see him potentially mark his official international debut in Cotonou.

'Of course, it's really cool and something that I'm very proud of (about playing for Gambia.) I have spoken to the coach (Sang Ndong) who has followed me since my debut ( against Central African Republic) and saw some of our matches and he informed me about my selection to the team again,' Richter, who qualified to play for Gambia through parentage, says.

Gambia ended a three-year wait on an international win after sending The Central African Republic packing with goals from Mustapha Carayol and Modou Barrow enough to do damage.

Richter -one of four new names summoned to the squad - came off the bench in the final 15 minutes in that duel helping tighten the coach's experimental 3-man defence.

A squad of 24 players has been unveiled with Simon one of those recalled to duty.

But first the Scorpions travel out to Ghana on a week-long camping where they're poised to face either home-based Black Star players or one of the local league teams in Accra before leaving for Benin for the clash.

'I travel in a week's time where we (invited players) are to meet in Ghana in a training camp. There, we have to play a training match against Ghana's League team and meet Benin a few days later. This is of course an experience that I am looking forward to,' the erstwhile FC Nordsjælland, says in his first comments before the must-watch encounter.

