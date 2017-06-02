1 June 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: SSGT. Badjie And Sambou Detained

By Mustapha Jallow

Foroyaa has learnt of the arrest and detention of two members of the Gambia Armed Forces, Lamin Badjie and Lamin Sambou both Staff Sergeants of the Gambia Armed Forces. They were arrested and detained by Military Police, since March 2017. This is beyond the 72 hours deadline which requires the authorities to either release the detainee or take him/her to court.

A highly placed military source disclosed to this paper that SSgt. Badjie was also part of the Darfur contingent but was later dropped and arrested and he is currently held at the Guards Battalion in Fajara Barracks, where the two warrant officers are detained. The source added that SSgt. Sambou is also detained at Yundum Barracks alongside with SSgt Omar aka 'Oya' Jallow.

The source however, could not establish the reason (s) behind the detention of the said soldiers who are yet to be charged.

When contacted, GAF spokesperson, Lt. Col. Omar B. Bojang, promised to get back to Foroyaa, adding that he would also provide the full list of soldiers who are currently under their custody.

GAF spokesperson Lt. Col. Omar B. Bojang confirmed the mass arrest and detention of the soldiers, and added that the army and other sister security forces are still conducting investigation. He further said that investigations have been almost finalized, and their cases have been mentioned at the Banjul magistrates' court which forwarded the cases to the high court.

