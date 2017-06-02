Gambia: Global Properties Asserts Claim of Bakoteh Land Ownership

Global Properties have refuted claims regarding ownership of the Bakoteh woodland, situated behind SOS Senior School, turned into football field.

The land, which was the property of the government of the Gambia, was sold to Swami India International Company Ltd., by the Kanifing Municipal Council, through the Ministry of Local government, in 2009.

The issue of ownership is between the communities of Bakoteh, Kololi and Sanchaba, Swami India International Limited and Global Properties, who plan to build a housing estate on the said land.

The General Manager of Global Properties, Mr. Musa Ceesay, said the land was bided for, and Swami India International won and was allocated the Land.

He said the land was purchased through the necessary channels, for one to acquire land in the country.

Mr. Ceesay was able to show all the documents he obtained from KMC, and the Ministry of Local government and said the construction of a laterite road in Bakoteh, going towards the location, was done by his company.

Mr. Ceesay said in the housing scheme they want to construct, an area has been set aside for a football field for the community, but he said the communities want two fields for each and that is Sanchaba and Kololi.

When visited for clarification the CEO of Kanifing Municipality, Pakalifa Sanyang, was said to have stepped out of his office, and that he was on a meeting.