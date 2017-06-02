Gambia: Striker Manneh in Talks to Extend Bremen Deal

Refugee-turned Gambian footballer Ousman Manneh is on the verge of signing renewed terms with Werder Bremen, Foroyaa Sport can report.

Manneh, now 20, was scouted by Bundesliga's Bremen after impressing for a lower division German side in 2015 , a year after arriving in Germany as refugee.The powerful Gambian striker wowed coaches scoring a hat-trick in 15 minutes for the Bremen's reserves, that performance had many sitting and taking notice.

Bremen were beneficiaries as gaffer Alexander Nouri quickly incorporated the youngster into the A-team. But Ousman's breakthrough year did not come until last season after injuries beset the club's star striker Pizzaro.

He went on to make six starts, netting his first Bundesliga goal against Bayer Leverkusen before being taken back to the reserves' set up in the third tier.

The forward will be a free agent by next year June and talks have begun with the club over a contract extension.

Initial hint suggests positives in the negotiations. Bremen are ardent on tying down Ousman to an extended deal and possibly send him out on loan to secure first-team football.