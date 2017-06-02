Gambia: What Type of Processing Is Taking Place

opinion

It is evident from the environmental challenges confronting the Tanji- Gunjur fishing zone that government should immediately come up with a thorough review of the value added industries in the country and come with an environment impact assessment on all of them to ensure the benefits derived do not harm the environment. There is need to look at the value chain to ensure that what is processed would serve local and international needs to expand production and provide employment in The Gambia.

Foroyaa will continue to cover the fishing/tourism zone to enlighten the public on developments in the area that may threaten the environment and further create a conflict of interests.