As part of South Africa's youth, freedom day and Pan Africanist, Liberator Oliver Reginald Tambo (O.R Tambo)'s 100th birthday celebrations, South Africa High Commission and South African Business has invited Award winning Afro-Pop group Mafikizolo to perform in the country.

Slated for 9th June at Bingu International Convention Center, the South African duo will be supported by Malawi's celebrated Nyau music icon Tay Grin.

Addressing a press briefing on Wednesday, High Commissioner of the Republic of South Africa, Ms Thenjiwe Mtintso said proceeds from the event will contribute to the construction of LUANAR Multi-purpose Centre.

"The LUANAR multi purpose centre is in a dilapidated state. We have come in to help in the spirit of Ubuntu. And also, let's remember that South Africa and Malawi have a strong connection. Malawians supported South Africa to attain independence. We have a strong bond," said the South Africa High Commissioner to Malawi.

She then highlighted that both South Africa and Malawian youths share the same struggle.

"Within the 60% of the youths in both countries are not educated. Some are unskilled and some of those who are educated their qualifications do not meet job requirements," noted her Excellency Ms Mtintso.

In the morning of 9th June, the SA High Commission in partnership with Ministry of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development, African Union Southern Africa Regional Office (AU-SARO) and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) will hold a youth Roundtable and Dialogue at LUANAR.

"The purpose of the dialogue is to celebrate the role played by young people in securing democracy in South Africa and the continent as well as their contribution to the achievement of the "Africa we want" as encapsulated in the Africa Agenda 2063.

"In so doing the event will also promote an increased recognition of the youth as key agents for social change and economic growth in all aspects of African society," said her Excellency Ms Mtintso.

Oliver Reginald Tambo who is also the longest serving President of the oldest liberation movement (The African National Congress - ANC) is famous for the saying "the children of any nation are its future. A country, a movement, a person that does not value its youth and children does not deserve its future".

This year South Africa celebrates its 23 years of freedom, O.R Tambo, fought for South Africa's freedom but missed its attainment and Nelson Mandela yet another icon and freedom fighter who for the first time voted at the age of 76 after spending 27 years of his life in Robben Island.

This year also marks the year in which the predecessor of the African Union, the organisation for African Unity (OAU) would have turned 55.

The theme of the event is "Deepening Democracy and Harnessing the Youth Demographic Dividend in South Africa, Malawi and the continent for the Africa We Want".