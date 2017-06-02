2 June 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Workers' Compensation Fund Asks Employers to Remit Monthly Contribution Timely

By Benjamin Sawe

Employers have been urged to promptly pay Workers' Compensation Fund (WCF) contributions to enable the Fund to adequately and timely provide compensation benefits to affected workers.

Speaking at the opening of a one-day sensitization seminar to employers, Mr Felix Kagisa, Board Member of the Fund, reminded employers that, according to the law establishing the fund, it was their responsibility to contribute to the fund for their employees.

WCF was established under Workers Compensation Act of 2008 charged with the responsibility to provide compensation to workers who suffer occupational injuries, deaths or contract work-related diseases arising out of and in the course of their employment.

The Fund also deals with improving working environment to prevent occupational hazards. Mr Kagisa told seminar participants that, with the new drive for industrialisation, the establishment of the fund was timely as it will see more workers join the sector.

"With more workers expected to join the industrial sector, the fund is very crucial for their survival" Mr Kagisa said. He said that the establishment of the fund which started its operation in mid 2015 aimed at addressing challenges faced by previous workers' compensation system.

He cited compensation of between 83,000/- and 180,000/- to workers with permanent disabilities and to dependents in the incident of death of employee as among those challenges.

According to the Act of 2008, all employers and workers in public and private sector in mainland Tanzania are eligible. The Director of Operations of the Fund, Mr Anselim Peter, told participants that the fund arranged the sensitization seminar to employers, as main stakeholders, to educate them on their role and obligations in regular monthly payments of subscription of their employees.

The Fund Trustee, Mr Jaicy Kayera emphasized that the fund was legally established to offer compensation to workers suffering from injuries, diseases and death while at work.

Tanzania

