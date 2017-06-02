2 June 2017

Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Seychelles: Ethiopian Airlines to Fly 6 Times Per Week to Seychelles From December

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ethiopian Airlines, the national carrier of Ethiopia will add a sixth weekly flight to Seychelles as of December, the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) announced on Friday.

In welcoming the announcement, the STB's chief executive Sherin Francis said the additional flight means increased connectivity from the Seychelles source market, as well as choices and flexibility for visitors to the island nation.

The Ethiopian Airline's chief commercial officer, Busera Awel, said the increased flight which starts December 6, shows the airline's commitment to offering convenient connectivity options to more than 54 African cities.

"Seychelles being Africa's premier tourist destination, with the natural attractions of the archipelago, we have now added a sixth weekly service to provide more options for passengers flying from any part of the world to Seychelles and vice versa through our strategic hub at Addis Ababa," Awel said.

Tourism is Seychelles top economic contributor, and the latest figures from the National Bureau of Statistics show that around 145,000 visitors entered the country this year. Visitors from Africa increased by 12 percent in 2017 compared to the same period in 2016

The chief commercial officer added that "As per our growth strategy, vision 2025, we shall continue to increase our presence in Africa, so as to better promote and facilitate growth in the business and tourism sectors."

Ethiopian Airlines described as the fastest-growing airline and the largest on the African continent, operated three weekly flights to Seychelles from its hub in Addis Ababa for just over a year, before withdrawing on March 1, 2014, for profitability reasons.

The airline resumed thrice-weekly services to the western Indian Ocean archipelago at the end of September 2014 and has added two more weekly flights since then - one in October 2015 and another in December last year.

Seychelles

President Faure to Travel to Dubai and Abu Dhabi

President Danny Faure will be leaving the country on Saturday 3 June 2017 on a working visit to Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.