2 June 2017

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Klaasen's French Open Done and Dusted

Tagged:

Related Topics

The eighth-seeded combination of South African Raven Klaasen and his American Rajeev Ram are out of the French Open.

After beating wildcard Frenchmen Kenn de Schepper and Vincent Millot in straight sets, 7-6 (5) 6-2 in the opening round, another wildcard pair proved their undoing.

They came up against Czechs Jiri Vesely and Roman Jebavy on Thursday.

The final score was 7-5 6-4 in favour of the Czechs.

That meant Klaasen and Ram were unable to add to the four titles they've won since teaming up. Klaasen, 34, is ranked 13th on the current ATP doubles list.

Good news for SA tennis though was Kevin Anderson's convincing four-set third round victory over Australian Nick Kyrgios in Paris.

The 22-year-old Kyrgios lost 5-7 6-4 6-1, 6-2 to the big-serving South African (ranked 56th), and was on the brink of tears when asked to recall memories of Christos Kyrgios who passed away in April after a long battle with cancer.

The family tragedy forced Kyrgios to dash back home, cancelling the start of his clay-court season in Estoril before jetting pack to Europe in the build-up to Roland Garros.

South Africa

Northern Cape Man Arrested for Allegedly Raping Teenage Boys

A 39-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and sexually assaulting two teenage boys in Hopetown, Northern… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.