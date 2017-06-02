The eighth-seeded combination of South African Raven Klaasen and his American Rajeev Ram are out of the French Open.

After beating wildcard Frenchmen Kenn de Schepper and Vincent Millot in straight sets, 7-6 (5) 6-2 in the opening round, another wildcard pair proved their undoing.

They came up against Czechs Jiri Vesely and Roman Jebavy on Thursday.

The final score was 7-5 6-4 in favour of the Czechs.

That meant Klaasen and Ram were unable to add to the four titles they've won since teaming up. Klaasen, 34, is ranked 13th on the current ATP doubles list.

Good news for SA tennis though was Kevin Anderson's convincing four-set third round victory over Australian Nick Kyrgios in Paris.

The 22-year-old Kyrgios lost 5-7 6-4 6-1, 6-2 to the big-serving South African (ranked 56th), and was on the brink of tears when asked to recall memories of Christos Kyrgios who passed away in April after a long battle with cancer.

The family tragedy forced Kyrgios to dash back home, cancelling the start of his clay-court season in Estoril before jetting pack to Europe in the build-up to Roland Garros.