Photo: Daily News

Blues delegation visits Tanzania.

National Stadium pitch is set to undergo major renovation with a re-lay of quality natural grass, ahead of the eagerly awaited tour of the English Premier League side, Everton FC.

The Liverpool based giants will play a friendly match at the venue on July 13th this year against winners of the inaugural SportPesa Super Cup. The match will kick off at 5pm (3pm kick-off BST).

Everton's pre-season match in Tanzania will celebrate the Club's new main partnership with gaming giant SportPesa and will see the Toffees become the first Premier League side to play in the East African nation.

Everton CEO Robert Elstone and former Blues midfielder Leon Osman are in the country to find out more about SportPesa's growing presence in the area ahead of the Club's pre-season friendly in the East African country.

The CEO expressed readiness to play SportPesa Super Cup winner. SportPesa Super Cup, an eight team tournament will attract four teams from Kenya's top tier that will battle it out against three clubs from Mainland Premier League and one from Zanzibar.

Teams from Kenya are AFC Leopards, Gor Mahia, Tusker and Nakuru All Stars, while those from Mainland Tanzania are Simba, Young Africans, Singida United and Jang'ombe Boys from Zanzibar.

The tournament will kick off tomorrow to June 11th this year at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam. The proceeds from the Super Cup tournament and from Everton's fixture with the winners will be donated to the Tanzania Football Federation's football development fund, providing programmes for the development of Under-15 and Under-17 teams.

And, Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Harrison Mwakyembe said the imposing venue in Dar es Salaam will undergo serious renovation ready to host Everton.

Minister Mwakyembe said this in the city yesterday during the reception ceremony of Everton FC delegation, who visited the country to officially unveil their partnership with SportPesa.

He said everything was in place for the renovation work to start and fans, players and officials should expect a much more improved pitch. "Tanzania as a sport loving nation is very excited to welcome the Everton FC, which will play its pre-season game at our beautiful National Stadium," Mwakyembe said.

Minister Mwakyembe further said that football has transformed lately such that it is a source of employment hence young footballers must know that through football, they could transform their lives for good.

Everton CEO, Robert Elstone said pre-season is usually a critical time for the club as they prepares the team for big season ahead. "Pre-season is a critically important time for us as Ronald Koeman and his staff prepare the players for a big season ahead.

Being the first Premier League team to come and play in Tanzania will be an exciting part of those preparations. "We are breaking new ground and we have no doubt we'll be making new friends and adding to our growing international fan base when we visit in July.

I know Ronald Koeman and his players are really looking forward to a good match against one of East Africa's best club teams," the CEO said.

Speaking on the same event, Pavel Slavkov, CEO SportPesa Tanzania said Everton's visit will be beneficial not only to the local football clubs which will get a chance to interact with the nine time English Premier League winners but also the whole nation at large.

"We are very excited to host Everton in Tanzania. Their visit will be beneficial, not only to the local football clubs who will get the chance to interact with the nine-time English League title winners, but also to the nation at large.

"During their visit we will jointly undertake a number of capacity building and CSR projects to give back to the community. Tanzania should look forward to a great experience with Everton in town," Slavkov said.

SportPesa have recently expanded into Tanzania, with the community-focused company pledging to change communities in Africa by investing money into multiple grassroots and professional sports.

Local academies in Dar es Salaam will be running a coaching session on the pitch at the National Main Stadium as part of this week's visit, and the Blues delegation will meet coaches and young people, before the budding footballers take part in a Q&A with Osman.