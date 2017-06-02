Tanzania: District Council Exceeds Revenue Collection Target

Chalinze — The Chalinze District Council in Coast Region has surpassed its target after collecting internal revenue from previously Sh130 million to between Sh350 million and Sh390 million for 2016/17.

Speaking at a meeting on Wednesday, district council chairman Saidi Zikatimu said they managed to surpass the target because they were able to seal loopholes that occasioned misuse of funds from income sources, including quarries.

He noted that the money had enabled the district council to provide good social services to residents, particularly in health care, whereby all referred patients were transported free of charge.

He said the patients were treated free of charge at Coast Region's Tumbi Referral Hospital in Kibaha District or at Bagamoyo District Hospital.

"We have every reason of feeling proud because this council is still new as it has only nine months since it was established. As councillors, this year we have six strategies to accomplish, including not to charge referred patients (for transport means) as the council foots all fuel charges," said Mr Zikatimu.

He said they were also able to provide Sh200 million loans to 58 groups of women and the youth, including paying allowances to all village chairpersons every month, not forgetting to provide 20 per cent of revenue to every village.

The Chalinze District Council has started operating independently through its internal financial sources after Bagamoyo District was subdivided in July last year.