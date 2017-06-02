Mauritius: Several Regulations to Be Promulgated Under the Merchant Shipping Act 2007

press release

The Minister of Ocean Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping would promulgate several regulations under the Merchant Shipping Act 2007 for the effective and efficient management of merchant vessels.

The Merchant Shipping (Tonnage) Regulations will provide for the tonnage measurements of ships whilst the Merchant Shipping (National Maritime Search and Rescue Organisation) Regulations will provide for the establishment, the objects and the functions of a search and rescue organisation.

Furthermore, the Merchant Shipping (Preliminary Inquiries and Formal Investigations of Shipping Casualties) Regulations will give effect to the International Maritime Organisation Code of the International Standards and Recommended Practices for a Safety Investigation into a Marine Casualty or Marine Incident (Casualty Investigation Code).

The Merchant Shipping (Classification Society) Regulations will give effect to the requirement of the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) Convention, and also to provide for the signature of a Memorandum of Agreement with recognised classification societies.

On the other hand, the Merchant Shipping (Registration of Submersible Craft) Regulations will provide for the responsibilities of the Registrar of Ships and the owner of a submersible craft.